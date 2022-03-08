Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.85 Million Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Funko worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Funko by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 166,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 94,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

