Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 158.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.17.

NYSE FNV opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.83 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.