Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.36% of Computer Task Group worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.