Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 110,710 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of SolarWinds worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 121,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

