Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,087 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.88% of Core Molding Technologies worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director James F. Crowley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CMT opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $72.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

