Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,078 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.21% of Geospace Technologies worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

GEOS stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.79. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

