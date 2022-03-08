Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,671 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 560,532 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 580,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,751,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

