Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.09% of eGain worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of eGain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of eGain by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $369.42 million, a P/E ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

