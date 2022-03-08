DinoSwap Price Reaches $0.0490 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $42,681.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.93 or 0.06630354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,813.74 or 0.99557535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046504 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 77,572,931 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.