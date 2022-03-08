Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.75

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.75 and traded as low as $46.53. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 5,339,268 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter.

