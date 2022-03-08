Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.00

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.86.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

