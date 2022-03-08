DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.16% of DMC Global worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $1,628,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 25.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Sidoti cut their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of BOOM traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. 7,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,295. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $593.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile (Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.