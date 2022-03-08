DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,619 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE L opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

