DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,670 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

