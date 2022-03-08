DNB Asset Management AS Buys 689 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,905. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.83. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $179.59 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

