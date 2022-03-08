DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 230.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 79.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,828,000 after buying an additional 1,087,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,872. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

