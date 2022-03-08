DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.31 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after buying an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 265.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after buying an additional 67,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $311.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.34. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.82 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

