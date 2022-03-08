DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,283,526 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $373,836,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.