DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.