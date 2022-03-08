DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,452 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,099.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,108,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

