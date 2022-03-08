DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UDR by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,623,000 after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $68,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 590,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.09%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

