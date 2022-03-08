DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,506 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,521,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock worth $17,274,181 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

