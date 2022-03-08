Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.58.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.20. 15,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.39. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $286.12 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

