Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $65,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

CDNS traded down $5.38 on Tuesday, hitting $145.02. 34,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,170. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

