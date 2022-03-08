Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,740.58.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.71 on Tuesday, reaching $1,833.87. 19,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,125. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,815.97 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,409.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,373.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

