Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.08.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, reaching $382.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.47 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

