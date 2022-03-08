Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $15.77 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639,704 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56.

