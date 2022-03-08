Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,771. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

