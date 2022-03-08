Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for 1.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,718 shares of company stock valued at $32,779,329 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.42. 59,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.31. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

