Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, hitting $199.26. The stock had a trading volume of 121,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,215. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.63.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.