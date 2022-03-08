Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Domo by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

