Donut Market Cap Achieves $301,483.60 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. Donut has a market capitalization of $301,483.60 and approximately $3,365.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.15 or 0.06644779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,373.59 or 0.99624482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.