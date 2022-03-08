Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Insider Keith Hagelin Sells 2,540 Shares

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 89,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $84,007,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 509,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,926,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,195,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

