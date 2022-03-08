Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) VP Sells $40,291.02 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLOW stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.32. 89,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $834.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after buying an additional 509,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,926,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

