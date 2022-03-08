Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at 6.58, but opened at 7.04. Douglas Elliman shares last traded at 6.75, with a volume of 4,641 shares.

Specifically, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.69 per share, for a total transaction of 66,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,750 in the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 8.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,410,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

