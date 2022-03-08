DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

DTP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 172,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,541,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter.

