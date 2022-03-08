Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DDEJF stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Dundee has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a current ratio of 20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

