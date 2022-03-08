Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Shares Up 0.2%

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 1,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNEU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $367,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 12.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

