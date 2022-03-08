DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

DRRX stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DURECT by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 50,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 691,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DURECT by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.