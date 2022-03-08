DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
DRRX stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
