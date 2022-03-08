DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Down 0.9%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.42). 124,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 207,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.43).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DWF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.38 million and a P/E ratio of -22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.92%.

DWF Group Company Profile (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

