Dynamite Price Down 20.9% This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $13,692.83 and $51,890.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00290896 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004325 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.36 or 0.01177482 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

