Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

