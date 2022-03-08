Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,737. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0381 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

