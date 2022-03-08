Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EIM opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

