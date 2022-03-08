Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EIM opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.01.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
