eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $577,983.62 and approximately $236.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00260179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001327 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001797 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.