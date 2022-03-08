eBoost (EBST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $437,474.88 and approximately $29.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00255246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001280 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001681 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

