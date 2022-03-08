Edgeless (EDG) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00105017 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

