Edgeware (EDG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $772,694.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $20.04 million and $772,694.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00104723 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,728,574,341 coins and its circulating supply is 6,062,592,425 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

