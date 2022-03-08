Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

