EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 5.4%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.95. 5,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 50,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

